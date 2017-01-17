New youth elite training facility heading to Jacksonville

ABOVE Athletics training facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new elite sports training facility for kids is set to open this year in Jacksonville.

The facility, ABOVE Athletics, will beo n Philips Highway, just north of Racetrack Road and Nocatee Parkway. It will offer children the opportunity to work with coaches in order to become great athletes, a press release said.

"Our mission is to provide a place where coaches, trainers and athletes can join together to elevate performance and character, and achieve goals in a positive environment that benefits the entire community," said Jim Martin, the owner and founder of Jacksonville Basketball Academy and committed tenant of ABOVE athletics.

Providence head basketball coach, Jim Martin, has been confirmed a coach and tenant for the facility.

The facility will be made up of 36,000 sq. feet of indoor multpurpose space, a 20,000 sq. foot airnasium, six outdoor sand volleyball courts and 7,500 sq. feet of additional commercial sports space.

"Being so close to the Nocatee community, and with the influx of families to the area, we hope to be a one-stop shop for elite youth athletics," said Jay Glatting, who is leading the development and leasing at ABOVE Athletics.

The facility is scheduled to open this summer.

