For the first time in decades, there is hope for people living with a very rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy or SMA.

A new drug has the potential to stop the progression of the disease and perhaps even reverse it. So far only one woman in the state of Florida has been dosed with the drug and she happens to live right here on the first coast.

“To watch yourself decline is heartbreaking,” said Jeana Kingly.

A heartache she’s all too familiar with.

“I remember going to kindergarten and I could only go up steps, one at a time,” Kingly said.

The St. Johns County wife and mother was officially diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy or SMA when she was 18.

“Your muscles start shrinking away and wasting away,” said Dr. Bjorn Oskarsson, Director MDA Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

Eventually, patients lose all their strength.

“Every day you wake up and you hope that you can get to your feet yet to take care of yourself,” Kingly said.

It’s a rare disease with no cure - but there’s finally hope thanks to a new drug called Nusinersen.

“Advanced type of drug that binds to the DNA molecules it can help compensate for a genetic defect in people who have this disease called spinal muscular atrophy,” Oskarsson said.

This is the first treatment ever for SMA.

“I came home and I picked up that blow drier and I could grasp it, I couldn’t believe it, that finger was not flying up,” said Kingly, who’s already noticing changes in her body.

It’s a new kind of hope to continue fighting for those she cares about most.

“I want to be here for her and I want to be active and a good mom to her,” said Kingly about her 12-year-old daughter.

