Nassau County holds fundraiser to help families impacted by Bryceville wildfire

Organizers hoping to raise $6,000 for people devastated by Bryceville fires with Fire Relief Frenzy BBQ here in Callahan. Photo: Monica Garcia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been more than three weeks since the wildfire in Bryceville burned hundreds of acres and forced dozens of evacuations.

Now that the fire is contained, Nassau County came together to say raise money for families impacted. They also invited first responders to the event to enjoy a free meal.

Nassau County firefighter Justin Bullard’s unit was first on the scene.



“This is why we live in a small town, you know everyone makes fun of a small town but we take care of each other," Bullard said.



BBQ chicken and pork was on the menu at a fundraising event benefiting those impacted by the wildfire that swept through Bryceville last month, the worst he’s ever seen, Bullard said.



“I’ve said it since then it was the worst stuff I’ve ever seen," Bullard said. "The fire was taken down pine trees it was moving like a train it was crazy.”



According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire started when someone was illegally burning paper on County Road 121.



During the fire, 150 people were forced from their homes in western Nassau County and 700 acres were scorched.



The fire destroyed two homes and damaged eight others. At least 100 homes were saved.

Bullard said organizers didn’t have to go out of their way, he’s not complaining.



“We like food especially free food at the fire station," Bullard said.



A burn ban is still in effect in Naussu County through April 21.

Organizers hope to raise $6,000 for people impacted by the fire.

