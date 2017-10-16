Check out the NAS Jacksonville Air Show November 4-5, 2017.

It's time to go sky high with the Blue Angels!

The NAS Jacksonville Air Show returns this November with all the thrills you know and love.

The new Spitfire Jet Semi will be racing down the runway at speeds of more than 300 mph. There will also be food and drink booths, aircraft displays, and a Kid's Zone with activities for all ages.

And of course, your favorite Blue Angels will be the grand finale on November 4 and 5 at the Naval Air Station.

Gates open at 9:00AM both days and the show begins at 10:00.

For more information, please visit their website: http://www.nasjaxairshow.com/

