More than 200 local faith leaders come out in favor of Jax LGBT protections

City Council Members hold new meeting to talk about new push for HRO bill. January 4, 2017.

As Jacksonville City Council looks to accept another round of public comment on the proposed Human Rights Ordinance at their Tuesday evening meeting, more than 200 faith leaders have come forward in support of the law.

The law would protect members of the LGBT community from housing, employment and other types of discrimination.

The full list of the more than 200 diverse and prominent faith leaders who support the ordinance can be read here.

MORE INFO | Jacksonville HRO: Back on the radar in 2017

They've added their names to a petition against LGBT discrimination. In their petition, they write, "As leaders of faith representing a wide variety of spiritual expressions in northeast Florida, we strongly support full civil rights... We see such support as being fully consistent with our spiritual beliefs."

The HRO has been proposed twice in the past, once in 2012 and again in 2016. Both times it failed.

This most recent iteration of the protections hasn't come before the council for a vote yet, but already saw public comment at the first city council meeting of the year.

BACKGROUND | City council allows public comment on HRO at first meeting of the year

(© 2017 WTLV)