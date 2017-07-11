Memorial set for Clay County teacher killed by boat propeller

PHOTO: Facebook

Family and friends plan to honor a Plantation Oaks Elementary teacher after she was struck and killed by a boat propeller Saturday night in St. Augustine. 42-year-old Jodi Nesi passed away the next day from her injuries.

RELATED: Clay County teacher killed by boat propeller in St. Augustine

According to her obituary, Jodi Michelle was born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico on July 12, 1974, the daughter of Keith and Patricia Litterick.

According to the YouCaring page for Nesi, she has three children: Anna, Joel, and Meg. Anna just began her first semester in college. Joel is involved in organized sports and Meg in dance. Her husband Albert, also known as "J.R.," works for the Clay County School system.

A July 11 update on the YouCaring page said:

"The excessively generous and immediate response to this fundraiser has been overwhelming. It speaks volumes about this caring and giving community of people connected in countless ways by their encounters with the Nesi family."

As of Tuesday night, more than $24,000 had been raised of the $20,000 goal.

The candlelight memorial is being held Wednesday on what would have been her 43rd birthday. The event will be held at 8 p.m. at Coppergate Elementary.

Members of the community posted their condolences to Facebook after hearing of Nesi's passing:

© 2017 WTLV-TV