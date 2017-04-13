Memorial held for fallen Creekside High teen killed in crash

The memorial is growing for the St Johns County teen killed in a crash Wednesday night on Longleaf Pine Parkway near Bartram Trail High School. There are flowers, balloons and a teddy bear where Jarek Sonognini, a senior at Creekside High school, crashed Wednesday night.

Friends say he was a special kid that will be sorely missed.

“Jarek was a son he was a big brother to three beautiful sisters,” said Janet Bennet, a family friend.

The 17-year-old was on his way home from an event at a local church when he lost control of his vehicle, hit this median and flipped.

“Others that he had spent the evening with quickly came up on the scene and they started CPR,” Bennet said. She told First Coast News Jarek wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

“The traffic homicide investigator showed up today and explained his findings he had determined that there was a large turtle in the road and it was at the exact spot that Jarek swerved and lost control of his vehicle,” she said.

Those tire marks are still visible along Longleaf Pine Parkway and debris from Wednesday night's crash is still strewn about. His friends tell me they’ll remember Jarek as the sweet, kind and loving friend that he was, who loved fishing and country music.

“You’re one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met and honestly I wish I would have told you that sooner," said a school friend. "He only became close recently but I promise I won’t ever forget you."

Jarek’s parents have a message for all drivers.

“The message from his parents is that children need to take care of their lives and they need to protect themselves and that starts with a seatbelt,” Bennet said.

Bennet also started the GoFundMe page for the family. She said they’re hoping to raise $25,000 so that they can have a proper burial for Jarek in Utah where the family is from.

