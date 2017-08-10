Memorial fund created to help community in honor of Savannah Gold

Savannah Gold pictured with her mother Sharon Gold. (Photo: WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Sherry Gold treasures the precious memories of her 21-year-old daughter, Savannah.

"Our favorite thing to say about her is she always went hard in the paint," Sherry Gold said. "Meaning, she always did everything intensely, whether it was lacrosse, sewing, theater, art or friendships. She always gave every single piece of her."

Devastated by the death of her daughter, humbled by the outpouring support, Sherry Gold expressed their gratitude to a community that embraced through their toughest days.

Savannah Gold was murdered by a co-worker at Bonefish Grill in Mandarin. She went missing last week and her body was found on Saturday.

"When something happens to your family like this, you harden your heart and protect yourself because it's so painful," Savannah's father said. "Because everyone behind us, everyone who has seen this and shared it on social media, my heart is softened to celebrate Savannah's life."

More than $26,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe page originally started to help with burial expenses. That fund page now has been renamed to the Savannah Gold Memorial Fund to help her legacy live on.

"It's going to help other women who suffer those kinds of abuses," Sherry Gold said. "Your money is not in vain.... we are going to make changes in the community."

