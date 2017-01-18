Maple Street Biscuit Company among top eateries in new Yelp survey

The fabled Five and Dime from Maple Street Biscuit Company. (Photo: Maple Street Biscuit Company) (Photo: MORGAN BURDEN)

Maple Street Biscuit Company, famous for their Five and Dime and great maple coffee, has made the list of Top 100 Places to Eat published Tuesday by Yelp.

The online review service based their top 100 food spots based completely on customer reviews, and MSB's St. Augustine location clocked in at #27.

If you're not in St. Augustine but want the Squawking Goat, there are plenty of other store locations. There's one on Edgewood in Murray Hill, another in San Marco and a third at the beaches in Jax. Restaurants are also in Fruit Cove, Fleming Island and Tallahassee.

