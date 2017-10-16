Make A Difference Day 2017

Join us for 'Make A Difference Day' on Saturday, October 28, one of the largest single days of service nationwide.

On Saturday, October 28th, volunteers from across the country will unite for Make A Difference Day, one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide.

Since 1992, volunteers and communities have come together on Make A Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others.

Interested in finding a volunteer project or starting one of your own?

