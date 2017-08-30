Local mom on a mission to help single moms impacted by Harvey

Angie Nixon is on a mission to help single moms in Texas that were impacted by Harvey. Photo: FCN file video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One local mother is on a mission to help single moms impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Angie Nixon is a single mom herself. She says it was her daughter, Natalie Nixon, who had the idea to take action and reach out to those in need nearly 900 miles away.



With a small team of about four or five people in a rented room on Edward Waters College (EWC) Campus, Angie Nixon has a list of more than 200 people they are helping. At least $8,000 has been pledged by donors since she started late Monday night. She is reaching out specifically to single moms in the Lone Star State to make sure they know they are anything but alone right now.



“We are our sister’s keepers, and that’s really what I am trying to relay to my daughter,” Nixon says. “I asked Natalie what she wanted to do to help people in Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey and she stated she wanted us to give all of our money to them and I said I don’t think we can do that.”



Her 10-year-old daughter said, “It’s about being kind and being nice to people, and even though I may not know them, I just like to help everybody I see.”



“She’s 10 going on 33,” Angie Nixon said.

She is now working on pairing up her donors list with the single moms who need help. She says this way, they can “cut out the middle man” and make direct contact.



“We’re going to call them and speak to them about what their needs are, getting all the information regarding their square cash account because many of their banks are closed because of flooding and stuff you know," she says.



She says moms are sending messages of thanks and videos showing how they can now get groceries thanks to the donations, even if they do have to make their way through flood waters.



Angie Nixon says paying it forward is what it’s all about. She says she knows first hand.



“Like I said, I’m a single mom myself, we have to stick up for each other," she says.



Most of the women volunteering with her and many of the donors are also single moms. Nixon said since they are renting out space on EWC’s campus, she is going to reach out to the professors and see if any students can also help them make calls this week.



If you are interested in helping you can email Angie Nixon at Angie.Nixon@yahoo.com.

