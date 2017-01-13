Local grandmother remembers when Kamiyah Mobley was taken

Quenel Henderson

"She finally arrived, and so we were just so excited about seeing her."

Quenel Henderson’s granddaughter was born prematurely, July 7, 1998 at what was then University Medical Center.

Henderson visited her daughter and newborn granddaughter three days later on July 10.

"I went upstairs to see her she was a tiny little thing," Henderson says. "She only weighed like 2 pounds."

She also remembers something seeing something unusual a few minutes after her visit with the newborn.

"As I was coming downstairs on the elevator, there was this female, this black female that you guys are showing the picture of; she was pushing a laundry cart," Henderson says. "She came by me very, very fast pushing the laundry cart and there was a black male with her. I didn't think anything of it."

That day, July 10, while Henderson was visiting her granddaughter, Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped from the hospital.

News of her disappearance spread fast.

"They were stopping everybody and checking bags and things like that," she says. "I seen police officers everywhere in every exit."

Henderson says she was confused and scared when she heard the news.

"We were scared; we were very concerned you know to know that something of this magnitude had happened," Henderson says.

She believes it could have been her grandchild taken instead.

"We just felt you know sadness for that family that the baby had been taken," Henderson says.

