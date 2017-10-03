I'm a Star Foundation donates $35,000 to the Duval County Homeless Educaiton Department on Tuesday.

A local organization designed to help the 2,700 homeless students in Duval County presented a $35,000 check to the Duval County Homeless Education Department on Tuesday.

I'm a Star Foundation's program, Jacksonville HELPS (Homeless Students Empowered through Leadership, Partnership & Service), raised the funds since July and presented it during the Duval County Public School Board Meeting.

The funds were collected starting with a Celebrity Basketball game that was hosted this past July - and featured First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter - as well as from donations through their GoFundMe campaign. It also collected school supplies for the students.

Since 2013, the Foundation has raised more than $57,000 through telethons, 5K runs and two celebrity basketball games. It also awarded 14 scholarships to homeless students entering college.

READ MORE: Homeless student overcomes odds with help of local foundation

© 2017 WTLV-TV