Give Kids a Smile: Local dentist provides free care for kids

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For 3-year-old Cassidy, Saturday marked her first trip to the dentist.

She’s one of thousands of kids in Duval county in need of dental care.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1-in-4 children have untreated cavities. Many kids enrolled in Medicaid receive no dental services throughout the year. That’s where the Jacksonville Dental Society steps in.

“It is so important for the health of children that they start at a very young age with prevention and care and also to have it not be a scary event," said Dr. Samira Meymand with the Jacksonville Dental Society.

For the past 12 years, they’ve been hosting the "Give Kids a Smile" event. On Saturday, around 50 dentists, hygienists, and volunteers spent their day at the Sulzbacher Center, 611 E Adams St, treating dozens of children for free.

"If children start early, that their fear level goes down, their anxiety level goes down, and also their cavities goes down." Dr. Meymand said. “So if we can catch these things early and take care of these kiddos at a young age, it’s a great, great benefit for everybody.”

Whether families have insurance or not, the group accepts kids of any age. From X-rays and cleanings, to filling cavities, the children could get the care they need without paying a dime.

"It's a blessing to me cause our Medicaid is messed up so this free dental stuff is great," said Keith Heuser, Cassidy's dad.

There are no restrictions, any kid can attend. The event runs until 4:30 p.m.

