Little boy no longer afraid of police thanks to St. Augustine Beach officer

The St. Augustine Beach Police shared a heartwarming story of a little boy who was once scared of police but is now ready to join the force when he grows up.

The 4-year-old boy met with Officer Martinez a while back and because he was nervous, Officer Martinez invited the boy to visit to see what it is the police officers do.

Now it's this boy's first day of Pre-K and he said when he grows up he wants to be a police officer. How sweet!

St. Augustine Beach Police said, "This picture means the world to us! It means we can make an impact in a child’s life by spending a few minutes of our day with them."

