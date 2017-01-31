LGBT advocate says Boy Scouts decision marks evolution in culture

The Boy Scouts of America will now allow transgender boys to joins their organization.

Boy Scouts used to require anyone who want to join to have their sex listed as male on their birth certificate. Monday's announcement meant exciting news for 8-year-old Joe Maldonado.

Joe was told to leave his New Jersey Cub scout troop back in December, all because he wasn't born a boy.

Joe's mother Kristie filed a lawsuit back on Friday. On Monday, the Boy Scouts made their announcement.

Cindy Watson is with local LGBTQ advocacy group JASMYN and said she believes Joe's story played a big part in the Boy Scout's decision.

"I think they did hear from families in different parts of the country. The New Jersey family I think did help them see that this was a good idea," said Watson.

Watson is happy transgender boys will now be allowed to join boy scouts. She says transgender youth are just like anyone else in that they want to find a place to belong and to build skills.

"That really strikes at the heart of what Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts are about, giving young people good youth development programs that can help them grow so why not have access to transgender young people as well," said Watson.

According to Watson, seven percent of 13 to 17-year-olds now identify as transgender. The Boy Scouts in North Florida would not comment on a local level, but Watson believes the North Florida council will be ready to embrace transgender boys.

