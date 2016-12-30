Joey Dobson on his 20 years serving as sheriff of Baker County

Sheriff Joey Dobson (Photo: FCN)

He spent 20 years as the sheriff of Baker County. But Joey Dobson is taking off his badge. Sheriff Dobson decided on his own that 2016 would be his last year as the top law enforcer.

"I'm 67. I've got a beautiful wife. I've got two little puppies. I've got four beautiful children. I've got nine grandchildren and plan to spend a lot of time with them that I have lost by giving myself to the people of the county," he explains.

But Dobson has no regrets serving the people of Baker County for two decades. Honestly, he's probably served them longer than that. He was born and raised there.

"I use to know everyone here," he says. "I could go in Winn Dixie and know all the clerks and checkout people."

People in the county know him so well they have no problems calling him. It doesn't matter the time of day or the problem.

"I had a lady call me one morning and I knew her well. She asked me on the phone if I can bring her pack of cigarettes," he says with a smile. "I went to the store and I bought her pack of cigarettes and I took them to her home."

When Dobson campaigned in the mid-1990s, his campaign promise was that he would always have an open door.

"I knew what kind of agency I wanted to have and I knew that was going to take a lot of work, and a lot of dedication," he says. "A lot of old people say burning the midnight oil and I think we did that."

One of his most memorable moments while in office: the search for an 8-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home.

"I thought about what would have happened if we would have lost that little boy? I don't know if that would have ever made my career whole," he says.

After several days of searching that boy was found.

"They had the little boy in their arms and they put him in the rescue unit and we were able to bring that little boy out and save his life," he says.

The sheriff admits he has faced criticism over the years, including for the construction of the new sheriff's office. But he says he's proud of what's been accomplished. The sheriff's office is now an accredited agency and a deputy has never been lost in the line of duty during his watch.

"I think this is going on either 8 or 9 years that we haven't had a homicide in Baker County," he says.

His picture now hangs on the wall of past sheriffs, but he hopes, his achievements will never be forgotten.

"I hope that people will look at it and say that we brought the Baker County Sheriff's Office to the next level," he says.

Dobson will leave office officially Monday night at midnight to be exact. Scotty Rhoden will take over as the next sheriff of Baker County.