JEA's downtown HQ in need of significant repairs; company may move buildings

JEA's downtown headquarters. (Photo: Google Maps)

The Jacksonville Electric Authority's downtown headquarters is old. It's in disrepair and, according to a Dec. 29 audit, in need of significant upgrades.

JEA's tower on W. Church and Main streets was built in 1962. JEA moved in back in 1989 after buying the building for $8 million. Now the building needs plumbing, electrical, fire protection, security and structural work to keep going.

The report shows widespread degradation of the plumbing throughout the tower and structural settling. There are leaks on many floors throughout the building and the basement floods. The building's electrical systems have also begun to significantly degrade.

For JEA to remain in place, the organization would need an estimated $37 million.

But renovating the building isn't the only option the power company's considering. JEA hired an outside team to analyze the organization's options, of which there are six:

- renovate in place

- knock the building down to its studs and rebuild

- demolish the building and put up a new one

- move to a different downtown building

According to the report, the most cost effective way for the organization to deal with the old building's problems is to move to a new location.

At this time, JEA has not given a timetable for when they might make a decision. This story is developing and we will continue to follow it.

