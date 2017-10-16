Jacksonville to get its first Spartan Race in 2018

A Spartan Race participant is seen running through fire, as part of the Spartan Race. Photo: SPARTAN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 10,000 participants are expected to compete in Jacksonville's first Spartan Race next year at Diamond D. Ranch.

The race, called Spartan Race, is planned for April 28 to April 29, 2018.

This race isn't your ordinary 5K. It is three miles of obstacle courses, some where you have to crawl through barbed wire, scale walls, jump through fire, all with the mentality to push your mind and body to its limit.

"We look forward to challenging the Jacksonville community with our gritty race events, and encourage people to step outside their comfort zones and onto the course to push their minds and bodies to the limit," said Spartan Founder and CEO, Joe De Sana.

Kids between the ages of 4 to 13 can also participate in Spartan Kids races.

If you think you have what it takes, click here to register.

