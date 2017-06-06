Jacksonville is the #2 city in the country people want to live right now

Jacksonville skyline. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sorry, Portland - and, oops, didn't see you there Las Vegas - it's just that the number two city in the country where people want to live right now is Jacksonville!

Data compiled by realtor.com and organized by Business Insider shows Jacksonville just behind Austin, Texas as the city everyone wants to move to right now.

Three things were checked to make the list - including Census Bureau data regarding who leaves one metro for another, the views ratio on realtor.com's website (what cities were viewed over other cities from April 2016 to April 2017) and population growth estimates from Nielsen from 2015 to 2017.

OK, sound complicated enough? Let's run through the numbers for Jacksonville.

The River City's migration ratio, according to realtor.com's research is 1.15. That means for everyone one person that leaves our city, 1.15 move here. That's far behind the number one city on the list (Austin, Texas) which has a ratio of 1.46, but it's still respectable.

Our views ratio blows everyone else out of the water: for every time someone looks at another random city, they look at Jacksonville 2.11 times on realtor.com. Compare that to Austin's paltry 0.80 ratio.

Our projected growth rate is 5 percent year over year, which is pretty respectable for any large metro area.

What do you think? Do you love living in THE Bold New City of the South? We do!

