Irma destroys gift baskets before Saturday breast cancer event

One of the gift baskets that was donated to help raise funds for the Pink Ribbon Symposium event on Saturday.

Dozens of gift baskets filled with items donated from various businesses across the First Coast have been destroyed from Hurricane Irma. These gift baskets were set to be auctioned off at the Pink Ribbon Symposium this Saturday to raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

A Middleburg woman named Carole collected the baskets and stored them in her home before the big event. Irma, on the other hand, had other plans.

During the storm, Irma flooded and destroyed her home.

"We've had six dumpsters out of here... furniture... everything," Carole said.

The baskets were also destroyed from the flooding. They were expected to raise about $5,000 at Saturday's auction so that the public could attend the event for free. The event allows breast cancer patients to hear from doctors, talk about the latest treatments and get support.

Now, Carole is asking the public for help before Saturday's event. She is asking for donations, whether it be funds or another gift basket to help fund the event.

If you would like to donate money, you could go to their GoFundMe page by clicking here. They have a goal of $5,000.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moosehaven Retirement Community. First Coast News' Jeannie Blaylock is a guest speaker. Click here for more information.

© 2017 WTLV-TV