Imagine Dragons surprise Jacksonville superfan at his home

Adam Alesch (the guy carried by the band) and... well... Imagine Dragons.

Think of your favorite band. Now, think of getting to meet your favorite band. But, imagine you're not wearing pants.

One Imagine Dragons superfan became the ultimate Imagine Dragons superfan Tuesday.

Adam Alesch's favorite band has 13 million Facebook likes and flew to Jacksonville to surprise him with a personal jam session in his room and even took him out to lunch.

"I don't know what to say, best day of my life, totally unforgettable," says Alesch.

Imagine if YOUR all-time favorite band showed up at your house.

"They banged on the door and I was like, 'Am I dreaming?' because I can see them through there and I was like, 'what's going on?'" Alesch remembers. "I'm in like my underwear and I went and threw pants on real quick and I'm like, 'hey, don't leave!'"

Tuesday morning, Alesch awoke to the surprise of a lifetime. Imagine Dragons - Dan Reynolds (lead singer), Wayne Sermon (guitar), Ben McKee (bassist) and Daniel Platzman (drummer) - just showed up at his door.

How did they get there?

It all started on Twitter.

"They're notorious for hiding secrets in their albums," Alesch explains.

He zoomed in on the cover and was the first one to decode the hidden message.

"'942012-dot-vegas,' you type that in as a website," he says.

He had no idea, though, that when he entered his name and address on the website that they would fly to Jacksonville to surprise him.

Then...

BOOM. They're in his living room and playing his favorite song.

"'Adam, thanks for being so rad and following us all these years, love you,'" Alesch reads what the band wrote for him. "And then they all signed it - pretty much everything around my room they signed and I was totally cool with that."

