HRO back up for discussion among Jacksonville leaders

Despite failing to pass last year, the Human Rights Ordinance is not a lost cause for many city and business leaders in Jacksonville.

City Councilman, Aaron Bowman, R-3, held a public hearing at City Hall Wednesday to discuss with the community about how they can successfully roll out the HRO bill in Jacksonville.

Several business leaders were in attendance, including the Jacksonville Board's chamber chair, Darnell Smith. Smith, along with many of the businesses pressed for the city to reintroduce the bill.

The HRO bill is designed to give employment protections to the LGBT community. It failed to pass back in 2012 and last year. Last year, Councilman Tommy Hazouri's bill would have put the measure to a city council vote, but Councilman Bill Gulliford also put forth a bill giving the vote to Duval County residents. Neither bill passed.

Jacksonville's Mayor, Lenny Curry, also came forward and said he doesn't believe the city needed expanded protections for members of the LGBT community after several community and religious leaders came out against the bill, including Pastor Kenneth Adkins, who is currently in jail.

Bowman is an avid supporter of the HRO. His plan is to have city council change the code and implement the HRO with religious and small business exemptions.

The HRO bill has been cut down from 14 pages to four-to-five pages. Bowman believes this will help pass the bill, as well.