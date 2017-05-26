House fires reported on Oak and Post streets in Riverside

Some of the fire engines on scene at the Post Street fire. (Photo: Jacob Rodriguez)

Two separate house fires are keeping the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department busy Friday night.

The first fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Post Street a few houses down from the 7-Eleven and M Shack in Riverside. At least a dozen units were on scene and shut down the 2000 block of Post Street while they worked.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

A little over two hours later, fire crews were called to the 2500 block of Oak Street just four blocks away. A two-story home was on fire there. At the time of this writing, firefighters are still on scene.

