Glen Mitchell, 1940-2017: Jacksonville advocate turned tragedy of son's murder into good

In April 2015, Glen Mitchell holds a photograph of his son Jeff Mitchell, who was murdered in 1993. (Will Dickey/Florida Times-Union)

Glen Mitchell’s slain son was never far from his mind after the 14-year-old boy was murdered in a 1993 robbery attempt at Terry Parker High School.

Jeff ’s freckled face is the main image on his Facebook page, while his father formed a foundation to remember him and help the families of many of the almost 250 other slain children in Jacksonville.

Now the man who began the Jeff Mitchell Foundation and then co-founded Compassionate Families has died at age 76. Hospitalized in early December for gall bladder surgery, he was in rehabilitation when he had cardiovascular issues early Sunday and died, daughter Melissa Mitchell said.

DAN SCANLAN

She said her father survived heart bypass, cancer and the anguish of his son’s death.

“He was a figure who people turned to when they needed assistance, strength, advice and guidance in every kind of avenue, whether it was personal, spiritual or business. That became his passion, really, to help aside from LSU,” she said referring to his alma mater, Louisiana State University.

Laura D’Alisera knew Mr. Mitchell when she was Jacksonville’s parks and recreation director from 1989 to 1995 and he was a landscape architect based in San Marco. She said he had “wonderful insight” as a community advocate.

“Glen is really someone who stepped up,” D’Alisera said. “There were a lot of people who if they faced that level of tragedy would have crawled under a rock to handle it. Instead he and his wife, Margaret, turned that into a powerful piece of good. He and his wife and the whole team at Compassionate Families, that is what they did, turn tragedy into good. And Jacksonville is a better place because of what they did.”

Married in 1962, he operated R. Glen Mitchell and Associates in Jacksonville from 1980 to 2011. The Jeff Mitchell Foundation was born three years after his son was robbed outside Parker’s library late Nov. 4, 1993, then shot. Mr. Mitchell arrived seconds later and cradled his bleeding son, who died the next morning in a hospital.

Mr. Mitchell once said he was very angry for a while after that, then realized he had to focus on how his son lived. That’s when the Mitchells decided to make the death mean something, he said in a 2004 Times-Union interview.

“I became convinced that the best way of making an impact and ensuring Jeff’s legacy was to focus more on the prevention side than on the punishment side,” he said. “Besides, if we can prevent violence, we won’t have to worry about punishment.”

The foundation ultimately became Compassionate Families Inc., hosting an annual memorial for slain children at Unity Plaza at Terry Parker. It added 19 more victims’ names last fall. It also hosted Camp Maddie, a therapeutic camp for children of local homicide victims, named after 1998 murder victim Maddie Clifton. The agency was housed with Legal Aid at 126 W. Adams St. but faced a financial crisis over the summer when an annual grant was delayed. It left the 18-year operation immediately needing $25,000 to cover costs.

“We have touched 12,000 lives over the years and continued to do so.,” Mitchell said at the time. “… New victims’ families are being impacted every day by violence that takes one of their loved ones away. Our city is really blessed with people and organizations who serve victims of crime, and I am sure that someone will pick up that slack.”

CSX CEO Michael Ward did, donating $25,000. But issues have continued with the grant and the organization has not received funding to pay for staff, so his daughter said Compassionate Families continues as a volunteer-run organization now.

Visitation for Mr. Mitchell is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Arlington Funeral Home at 6920 Lone Star Road. A funeral Mass is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Christ the King Catholic Church at 742 N. Arlington Road.

