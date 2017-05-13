Fallen veterans honored at Boots on the Ground Ride and Poker Run

Fallen veterans were honored Saturday at the annual Boots on the Ground Ride and Poker Run. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fallen veterans were honored Saturday at the annual Boots on the Ground Ride and Poker Run. The purpose of the event is to benefit the K9s For Warriors Foundation, the Florida Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund and the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

This year, weather might have played a role in making the event a little more symbolic.



Sometimes, rain can ruin an outdoor event, but this year, rain served as a reminder of just how much people are willing to show their support for the fallen.



“The rain is just an indication of every one of those soldiers crying down in tears of happiness because we are doing this for them."



Connie McCormick is from Indiana she’s in town visiting family.



“My dad was a Marine and was a proud marine and to see all these boots and all these servicemen who gave their lives for our country," she said.



When the rain came through just as the first motorcycle revved it’s engine outside the Flamingo Lake RV Resort, McCormick stood in place.



“No, I couldn’t move, it’s amazing, it’s amazing," she said.



She was not alone and the ride went on as scheduled.



“My father said when you see a Marine you stand up put your hand over your heart," she said.



Each one of the more than 3,000 boots aligning this northwest Jacksonville neighborhood. Each boot represents a veteran or a 9/11 first responder who lost their life.

