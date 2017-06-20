Eat at Chipotle Thursday, help support the Jacksonville Humane Society

Present this flier at Chipotle and say you're want to take part of the JHS fundraiser. Fifty percent of sales will go toward JHS. Photo: JHS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What if you can eat Mexican food and help support our local animal shelters at the same time? Good news: Now you can.

On Thursday, June 22, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is teaming up with Chipotle for a fundraiser called "Cause an Effect" designed to help animals in need. Fifty percent of proceeds will go toward JHS.

All Chipotle locations in Jacksonville are participating from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In order to take part in the fundraiser, you must tell the cashier that you want to support JHS, or show them the following flier either in person or via smartphone. If you're ordering online for pick-up, you can select the "pay in store" option to show your support.

Present this flier at Chipotle and say you're want to take part of the JHS fundraiser. Fifty percent of sales will go toward JHS. Photo: JHS.

For more information or for a copy of the flier, click here.

