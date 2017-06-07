Donate to the Donna Brick By Brick campaign

What if you could etch your name into Jacksonville Beach history and help the fight against breast cancer?

First Coast News is teaming up with the Donna Foundation - a local organization dedicated for breast cancer research, awareness and care - and the City of Jacksonville for the Brick By Brick campaign. The community can buy commemorative bricks that will be installed in Oceanfront Park. The first installation is Spring.

Contributors will be able to "leave their legacy" on the bricks and/or celebrate those they know who are/were impacted by breast cancer.

A 4 inch by 8 inch brick where you can write up to three lines, 15 characters a line costs $150. An 8 inch by 8 inch brick where you can write up to six lines, 15 characters a line costs $300.

Replica bricks are also available.

To donate, you could either call 904-632-1200 until 6:30 p.m. or visit the Donna website by clicking here.

