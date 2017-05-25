Daily's Place passes inspection, will be ready in time for Saturday

Daily's Place in the calm of the early morning. (photo: Lewis Turner/Twitter)

If you've got tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band, you can breathe easy - Daily's Place will be ready for the concert on Saturday.

Daily's Place is part of $90 million in renovations to EverBank Field in downtown Jacksonville, partly paid for by taxpayers, partly paid for by the Jaguars. Other renovations include completely redone club seats and a flex field on the south end of the stadium.

In January of this year, the ground was broken on the new 5,500-person capacity amphitheater. In the run up to May 27, and construction crews continued on site through Wednesday night, questions began to arise on whether or not the complex would be ready for its first concert.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping responded to a concern about the venue not being ready at a Wednesday press conference by saying he'd quit if it wasn't ready.

He gets to hold onto his job: a spokesperson for the city confirmed to First Coast News Thursday that Daily's Place cleared inspection and has been given a temporary certificate of occupancy - allowing for Tedeschi Trucks Band to have their show.

But Saturday isn't the only show - Train with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield will be in town Sunday at Daily's Place.

To see who's coming and to snag your tickets before they're gone, head to this link.

