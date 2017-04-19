Tee it up for a great cause! Join us for the 'Champions of Hope' Golf Classic, benefiting the JT Townsend Foundation and pancreatic cancer research.

Teeing it up for a great cause!

Two local important charities are featured in the inaugural 'Champions for Hope' Golf Classic.

The JT Townsend Foundation, bettering the lives of children and adults with disabilities on the First Coast, and a grant for pancreatic cancer research.

2005 PLAYERS Champion Fred Funk will be a part of this special two-day event, benefiting both charities. It will run June 16-18 at TPC Sawgrass.

Learn more here and consider donating to these worthy causes.

