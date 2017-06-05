Budget cut for Neptune Beach project
Neptune Beach leaders and state representatives are vowing to continue to fight for funding for improvements to culverts along Florida Boulevard near 5th Street. Gov. Rick Scott vetoed $400,000 initially allocated for the project from the state budget.
5:34 PM. EDT June 05, 2017
