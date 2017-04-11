Boil water advisory issued for town of Hilliard after water main break

Source: WPTV

A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Hilliard, Florida in Nassau County Tuesday evening, town officials say.

A water main break happened at 1st Avenue and U.S. 1 in Hilliard and as a result, town officials have asked that everyone in the area boil their water before use or consumption as a precaution.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. You can also just use bottled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until sufficient bacteriological survey results show the water is completely safe.

