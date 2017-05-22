Amazon bringing 4,000 jobs to Jacksonville; higher than earlier estimates

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference. (Photo: David McNew, Getty Images)

Online retail giant Amazon is slated to hire 4,000 employees in Jacksonville throughout four facilities they're opening up over the next year or so - and Monday marks the first day they're reaching out to potential employees.

That number is much higher than the previous 2,500 employees they were originally planning to hire.

The company has already confirmed two locations: one near Jacksonville International Airport on Pecan Park Road and another near Cecil Airport at 103rd Street.

They are awaiting approval for the Bulls Bay and Cabot Commerce locations in the southwest and northeastern parts of Jacksonville.

The Pecan Park facility is expected to be finished in the next three months.

More than 100 people sat inside the auditorium at Florida State College at Jacksonville's North campus to hear more about the jobs Amazon is bringing to the First Coast.

Of the 4,000 position Amazon is looking to fill, 100 are leadership positions.

Angela Self was at Monday's meeting and thinks her retail experience can help her find a position with the company.

"That is a lot of growth, that's a lot of people in Jacksonville that are going to be employed in Jacksonville," Self says.

She hopes to work in management at the new Amazon facilities.

"I was interested in hearing about the positions available because, obviously, as everyone knows, retail is towards Amazon," she says.

The internet retailer is focusing on hiring for their fulfillment center near the airport first - that'll be done by August 20. The company wants employees who would work in packing and shipping at the centers.

An Amazon representative says they are looking for people with retail and assistant manager experience - like Self.

"This is going to be awesome for Jacksonville," she says. "Between Amazon and other companies that are choosing to come to Jacksonville, it's going to be great for the growth, it's going to do nothing but increase all of the growth throughout the city."

While the Pecan Park facility is nearing completion, the Cecil facility has been delayed until next year due to concerns about nearby wetlands.

