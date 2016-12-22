3 Lake City teens bring 'Christmas Hope' to struggling families

Amerikis Davis, 13, left and Ashley Aust, 14, right, are going through donated presents, prepping for their next delivery. December 20, 2016

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Sifting through a trunk filled with Christmas goodies, Amerikis Davis, 13, is searching for the perfect present for a 9-month-old baby. She moves a few boxes labeled "4-foot Christmas trees." She then opens a shoe box and finds a fragile-white ornament inside decorated with Disney's Dumbo.

"How cute," Amerikis says.

Amerikis puts down the ornament and turns her attention to the box filled with wrapped toys. She seeks a little one and picks it up and shakes it to hear a rattle.

"That's the one," her mom tells her.

Amerkis Davis, 13, pulls out an ornament donated to help their organization, "Christmas Hope." December 20, 2016

Amerikis places the toy on top of two other wrapped presents, both marked for a 5-year-old boy. She explains that she, along with her brother Chance Majzel, 16, and their friend, Ashley Aust, 14, are on their way to visit a woman who lives in a motel with her family. She says the woman reached out to the teens' unofficial organization, "Christmas Hope."

The teens created "Christmas Hope" a week ago. It aims to help struggling, lower income families who can't afford a Christmas tree. They came up with the idea shortly after Amerikis and Chance's sister, Whitney, 19, turned to their mother, Lori Wilson-Rowe, 39, for help buying a tree. Due to budget constraints, Wilson-Rowe says she couldn't buy her daughter a tree, but instead, suggested she turn to Facebook to see if anyone in the community was willing to help her out.

Just like that, Majzel's post spread like wildfire. Several people reached out to her, wanting to help her out.

"Social media, being social media, the post just blasted," Wilson-Rowe said. "From there, it took off."

They established an official Facebook page and in just a matter of days, the teens managed to raise enough donations where they were able to help bring Christmas trees to nearly 20 families.

"I am struggling and I needed help," said Janet Barnett, 22. "They gave my kids toys like they said they were. They brought the tree, you know, they helped... I think they are a Godsend."

Janet Barnett, 22, left, receives donations from Chance Majzel, 16, Amerikis Davis, 13, and Ashley Aust, 14. December 20, 2016

"To know we can turn something bad into something good and help this many families... to see the joy in their faces when we deliver something for them. It's an awesome feeling,"Chance said.

Christmas Hope is primarily based out in Lake City, but the teens say they are willing to travel to surrounding areas, too. In fact, they've traveled to Fort White, Jasper and Gainesville, and say they are even willing to travel to Jacksonville with the help of the community.

"I hope the community comes together," Ashley said. "That they'll want to continue it too; that they're wanting to help out too."

And though "Christmas Hope" primarily aims to help lower income families, Ashley explained they won't turn folks away who can't afford a tree.

"You don't know what's going on, who are you to judge?" Ashley said.

For instance, they described a family who just bought a house and how they reached out to them. They explained that their income went to their mortgage and that buying a tree this year was out of the question. It was either tree or food, Wilson-Rowe says.

"We can see their situations just by their emotions," she said. "I can't see a child waking up on Christmas and not seeing a Christmas tree."

Janet Barnett, 22, receives a donated tree and gifts for her two children from Christmas Hope. December 20, 2016

The teens announced that they will finish dropping off donations for this holiday season on Friday. But starting on December 26, they will open up donations for next Christmas. They plan to begin dropping off those donations around in September.

"It makes me happy that we're working with my family and friends to do this," Davis said. "It's just awesome. We have the Christmas spirit."

Janet Barnett, 22, right, hugs Amerikis Davis, 13, left, after she receives donations from "Christmas Hope". December 20, 2016

Regarding donations, they say they are mainly asking the community to donate used and new fake Christmas trees and ornaments. They also welcome other Christmas materials, like wrapped gifts.

If you want to donate or need their assistance, visit their Facebook page. If you'd like to donate money, visit their GoFundMe page. You can also email the teens' moms at therowes2009@gmail.com or bremeraust79@gmail.com