20-year-old Jacksonville woman strikes gold in $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off

A 20-year-old Jacksonville woman struck gold this week with a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Christine Tomkowich, 20, chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $745,000. She bought the $20 ticket from Kangaroo Express at 12020 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville.

Gold Rush Doubler features six top prizes of $5 million with five remaining and 30 prizes of $1 million with 24 remaining, according to the Lottery website.

