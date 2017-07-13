Community to run Marine Corps Half Marathon in honor of fallen Jax Marine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville community is coming together to raise money for a fallen Marine killed in military transport plane crashed in the Mississippi Delta after developing problems at cruising altitude, according to military officials.

Joe Murray’s father, Terry Murray, said Wednesday that the family is trying to reach out to his son’s widow before commenting on the situation because they want to respect her wishes in this emotional time. He said Gayle Murray’s parents are with her in North Carolina to help with the grieving process.

The crash of the KC-130 killed nine Marines from Newburgh, N.Y., and six Marines and a Navy Corpsman from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James told reporters Wednesday in Itta Bena, Mississippi, according to the Florida-Times Union.

Marine from Jacksonville among 16 killed in Mississippi plane crash

Joe Murray went to high school in Jacksonville and still has various family members and in-laws in the area, his father said.

"To show our support and love for Joe, Gayle, and their children, we will be running the Marine Corps Half Marathon on their behalf on September 16," the Facebook page reads.

Donations to the family may be sent via PayPal to 13milesformurrays@gmail.com. Inquiries about the race may be directed to 13milesformurrays@gmail.com or via Facebook messenger.

