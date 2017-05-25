Community demanding help with leftover hurricane debris

(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Leftover debris from Hurricane Matthew still plagues northeast Florida nearly a year after the storm hit the First Coast.

Cleanup of debris on land is paid for by the county, but anything that has to do with the water is the responsibility of the state, and that’s where the problem is and where the money isn’t.

In March, First Coast News looked at how the federal funding to clean up debris in our waterways from Hurricane Matthew completely dried up. That's why it continues to clog up waterways, like Pottsburg Creeks in the Secret Woods subdivision in Southside Jacksonville. Because of that, the debris is leading to excessive flooding for the neighborhood and putting many homes at risk.

Every time it rains the homes continue to fall victim to 'creek running' behind their backyards because massive uprooted trees force water to overflow into their yards. FEMA sent crews to assess the damage but when the money ran out they didn’t return.

Now neighbors are calling on the city for help.

"Anything we can get, I’m hoping Scott Wilson and the mayor can get us some relief on this, get these trees out of here and dug out," said David Theus, the president of the homeowners association. He and his neighbors have long email threads with council members and FEMA demanding answers, but receiving disappointing responses.

"I have seen it for myself the dangers of all the water coming up to their homes because it’s just clogged," Theus said. "The damage on that deck is from the water rising. FEMA put the tape up. But we haven’t heard anything from FEMA so we are going straight to the mayor’s office to get some relief and get these things taken care of."

They did receive a response from the Director of Emergency Operations in Jacksonville explaining the end to the funding back in March and then giving numbers they could call for help. But neighbors say the phone line rings and they rarely get someone to answer.

Jacksonville City Councilman Scott Wilson visited the property and is trying to set up a meeting with a federal official in the coming days.

Meanwhile, First Coast News reached out to the Mayor’s office with their concerns. The Mayor’s office says he has no jurisdiction over FEMA or any kind of federal assistance. Therefore, they say, the mayor cannot speak on their behalf.

One avenue offering some help is the St. Johns Riverkeeper. You can send then an email about debris at: waterwaydebris:@gmail.com.

First Coast News will continue to follow this story.

