Committee moves to suspend pier contract; no timetable for repairs

@contentaddicts: Gone but repairable. Thankfully it wasn't as bad as predicted #904stormchaser #jaxbeachpier #hurricanematthew (Photo: Content Addicts)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of Jacksonville City Council have further moved to suspend all monetary contractual obligations of Dania Pier Management Corporation to the Jacksonville Beach Pier until damages caused by Hurricane Matthew are repaired.

The Neighborhoods, Community Investments & Services Committee voted 6-0 in favor of Ordinance 2016-778 on Tuesday morning.

At the request of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the ordinance would amend the Agreement for Operation, Management and Maintenance of the Jacksonville Beach Pier and Retail Concession between the City of Jacksonville and Dania Pier Management Corp.

The First Amendment to the five-year contractual agreement between the two parties would add a new Section 22.12:

Obligations of the Parties in the Event of a Natural Disaster Closing the Pier.

In the event the Pier is closed and operation of the Pier is rendered unsafe or impossible because of damages to the Pier caused by a natural disaster, all obligations of the parties under this Agreement are suspended until completion of repairs to the Pier which allow it to be opened again to the public. During such period of closure, the annual lease amount of $60,000.00 per year for the term during which the Pier is closed shall prorated and no monthly amounts will be due during the period the Pier is closed for the repairs.

The annual lease payment listed on the ordinance and concurrent legislative summary was recently amended to read the correct amount of $66,000. The fiscal impact of such a deferment would equate to $5,500 in lost revenue for the City of Jacksonville each month.

The legislation will have to go before City Council once more before the ordinance goes into effect. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Beach Pier remains closed to the public.

A study to determine the exact reasons as to why the pier was unable to withstand the storm surge from Hurricane Matthew should be released sometime in the near future.

However, there is no current timetable for when the repairs are expected to be finished.





