Comfort dog visits patients at UF Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tail wagging, a cold nose, and a warm smile is what patients at UF Health have come to expect in the hallways of the hospital.

Lyric, an 8 year-old yellow Labrador, is a specially trained visitation pet who spends her Wednesday mornings alongside her handler. Brynn Dion catches a wagging tail to the leg now and then, but she is more focused on the faces the duo passes. A COLD NOSE BUT A WARM SMILE.

"You can really see the patient have that quick vacation from their reality,” Dion said.

Patients like Adell Hamilton who was first on Lyric's list to visit.

“[Lyric] walked in so gently and laid her head there, it was so wonderful,” Hamilton said.

Lyric has trained for years, but Dion said it's also instinct how she can bring comfort to patients who may be living their worst days.

“Sometimes you see minor bumps and bruises, sometimes you see pretty serious injuries,” Dion said.

That does not phase the duo. Dion works in a medical setting when she is not volunteering. The same routine for years means Lyric knows the path well: seeing familiar faces in patient rooms and in blue scrubs. Leading her handler right to a nurse known for handing out treats.

Adell Hamilton said the vists are something spiritual.

“It's a wonderful thing that touches you and only the good Lord can do that,” she said.

Lyric and Dion spend hours in the hospital every Wednesday visiting as many as 30 patients: some only wanting a minute or two while others will chat and play for almost an hour.

