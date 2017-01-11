Comedic legend Dave Chappelle returning to the Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The much anticipated return of one of sketch-comedy's greatest entertainers has finally come. Dave Chappelle is about to kick off his 2017 tour and one of the scheduled stops is at the Florida Theatre this February.

It’s been close to two months since the famed stand-up comedian and actor made his return to primetime television by hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 13, 2016. Shortly after his appearance, it was announced that three never-before-seen comedy specials would be released on Netflix in 2017.

If things couldn’t get better for awestruck fans, Chappelle recently announced his tour dates for 2017. The stand-up comedy tour officially kicks off on Feb. 3 in Columbia, S.C. at the Township Auditorium. Chappelle will continue making his way south, stopping in Chattanooga and Asheville before arriving in the Bold City for the first time in over three years.

Chappelle is scheduled to take center stage at the Florida Theatre in Downtown on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets to his live performance will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are expected to start at $65 and can be purchased online at floridatheatre.com or at the Florida Theatre Box Office located at 128 E. Forsyth Street. Alternatively, tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling 904-355-ARTS (2787).

It’s rumored that this performance may be double-billed with another comedic legend and actor, Chris Tucker. The heavy-weight comedy duo of Chappelle and Tucker have already agreed upon several joint performances at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La.

