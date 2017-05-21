Columbia County woman said she shot and killed her husband

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Tracy Luckey, 50, called 911 and told operators that she had shot and killed her husband.

At 6:30 p.m. deputies received the call and then dispatched to the 500 block of SW Bobcat Dr. where they were told by Luckey that she had shot and murdered her husband.

Inside they found the body of David Sullivan, 49.

According to a release, deputies are still unsure of a motive at this time. A handgun that is believed to be the murder weapon has been found and taken in as evidence.

Luckey was arrested and charged with homicide.

Luckey said she was Sullivan's wife, however, authorities have not been able to confirm this through records, however they have had a 30-year long relationship.

