Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrests dangerous fugitive in Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A dangerous fugitive was caught and arrested by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

A release from Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter states that they arrested Damon Crosby, 39, who shot at a bail bondsman on Tuesday in White Springs, Florida.

Deputies received a tip that Crosby was at the Cedar Park Apartments in Lake City. Deputies surrounded the apartment building and had people exit the apartment. Crosby did not immediately exist, so deputies prepared to make a SWAT tactical entry into the apartment. However, Crosby then existed and was arrested.

He had multiple outstanding warrants from Columbia and Hamilton Counties.

“CCSO’s partnership with the public has enabled us to remove a very dangerous person from our community.” Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “I’m proud of the outstanding job done by the Sheriff’s Office members on scene and for their dedication to keeping us safe.”

