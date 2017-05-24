Jason Benoit was jailed on stalking allegations later found to be bogus. His ex-girlfriend was charged with filing a false police report. (Photo: Schindler, Anne)

On July 1, 2014, Jason Benoit came home from work, showered, and was preparing for a quiet night when Lake City police showed up at his door.

“Sir,” he remembers telling the officer, “I don’t know what this is about, but I can tell you right now I didn’t do it.”

Benoit’s ex-girlfriend had accused him of stalking, and by now it was a familiar allegation. She’d accused him of domestic violence or stalking three times -- an effort, he claims, to send him back to prison.

Benoit had already served five years in Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper as part of a 25-year sentence for forging oxycodone prescriptions. It’s a crime he owns up to, and a punishment that made him determined to never return.

“I think they were harsh on me for what they gave me, for my first time in trouble,” he muses. “I think I needed some counseling or some help. But I did my five years, and I got out. [I decided] I’m going to do right, and I’m not going to leave my child again.”

The stalking arrest threatened to take him away from his then 9-year-old boy. He told Officer Gerald Ford the allegation wasn’t true.

“I said she’s lying, she’s lying.” He says the officer responded, "Oh no no no, she ain’t lying -- she’s crying."

According to Ford’s report, his ex claimed Benoit called her 23 times, emailed her, and hacked her FB account. Ford reported her allegations as fact. He even amended his report twice over the next month, adding details like dates and times of the alleged calls.

Unfortunately, Attorney Andrew Bonderud says, the charges weren’t just false – they were provably false.

“The phone records reveal he didn’t call anyone 23 times, she didn’t receive 23 phone calls from anyone. He didn’t call her, and she certainly didn’t receive a phone call from him.”

An investigator with the State Attorney’s Office in Columbia County eventually pulled Benoit's phone records and those of his ex. They found no calls. They could find no emails. The absence of evidence was so overwhelming, the state charged Benoit’s ex-girlfriend filing a false police report, for which she served 30 days in jail.

But not before Benoit was jailed for violating the terms of his probation. He spent 30 days behind bars and faced potentially being sent away for the 15 years that remained on his 2008 drug charge.

“It’s not me that I’m really so mad about, it's because of my child my little boy,” says Benoit. “My son got to tell me, 'Dad you promised me you’d never leave me again.' What do you say to that? How do you act?"

Asked what he did say, Benoit tears up. "I said, I just told him, I’m not … I’m not going to leave you.”

It’s not clear why Ford included the false information in his report, or why he continued to amend it with false information. But on July 18, just a few weeks after Benoit’s arrest, Ford tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. On July 28, he resigned from the Lake City Police Department.

“This officer has no business being an officer, no business being on the force,” Bonderud says.

Bonderud is suing the department and the former officer on behalf of Benoit, citing a violation of his Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure. Lake City officials declined comment due to the pending litigation. Police Chief Argatha Gilmore referred calls to the department's lawyer, who did not return a call for comment.

Bonderud says it seems likely the officer’s drug use was a “contributing cause” to the insufficiency of his report, and Benoit’s wrongful arrest. But even if it was not, “the fact remains that Mr. Benoit didn’t do what he was alleged to have done. There were no facts supporting the allegations. And the officer for whatever reason did not undertake an objectively reasonable investigation.”

“You can’t do this and be a police officer," he adds. "And you can’t do cocaine and do marijuana because stuff like this happens. Somebody’s who innocent ends up in jail for 30 days.”

© 2017 WTLV-TV