Code red lockdown lifted at Sallye B. Mathis Elementary School

Sallye B. Mathis Elementary School (PHOTO: Google)

Sallye B. Mathis Elementary School was on a code red lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Duval County Public Schools supervisor.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a reported fight occurred nearby, but the situation is in under control.

The elementary school located at 3501 Winton Drive was closed for about ten minutes due to the fight. Laureen Ricks with the Duval County Public Schools said all students were safe during this period.

First Coast News will update this story as soon as we learn more details.

