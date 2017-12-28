Coast Guard searching for overdue boaters near Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching Thursday for two boaters who failed to return from a boating trip near Mayport.

Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea were last at the Mayport boat ramp at 6 a.m. Wednesday where they departed in a 21-foot Sea Fox cuddy cabin.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center watchstanders received notification at 5:45 a.m. Thursday from a spouse when the boaters failed to return home Wednesday.

The image of the boat is only an example.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules search plane from Air Station Clearwater arrived on scene at 10:45 a.m. and is currently conducting search patterns.

The boaters truck and trailer are currently at the boat ramp.

Anyone with information that can assist in search is asked to contact Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558

© 2017 WTLV-TV