Coast Guard medevacs Jacksonville man after fishing boat fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac a 44-year-old man who was burnt by a fire that started aboard a Mayport fishing vessel out at sea on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center received notification at 9:40 p.m. on Friday evening that a crew member aboard the Mayport fishing vessel Charlotte Marie required medical assistance due to injuries sustained from a fire.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew out of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah was launched at approximately 10:45 p.m. The air rescue unit arrived to the fishing vessel, which was approximately 40 miles east of Mayport, at 11:15 p.m.

The man was hoisted aboard the helicopter and transported to UF Health in Jacksonville, where he is being treated. The man's current condition is unknown.

The Charlotte Marie is registered to a Brian Franklin Lloyd as of March 2017, according to National Marine Fisheries Service vessel records.

First Coast News was unable to contact the vessel's owner at the time this story was written.

