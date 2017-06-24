Coast Guard medevacs 52-year-old man from cruise ship near St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a 52-year-old man Saturday from a Carnival Pride cruise ship just east of St. Augustine.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received notification late Friday evening that a passenger aboard the 963-foot long cruise ship was experiencing symptoms of shock. The cruise ship had previously departed from Baltimore, Md.

An MH-60 helicopter was deployed from Clearwater, Fla. at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning and arrived to the ship, which was approximately 50 miles east of St. Augustine, at 1:40 a.m.

The 52-year-old man was hoisted aboard and flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

© 2017 WTLV-TV