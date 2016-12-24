Clothing giveaway for the homeless on Christmas Eve in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It was a very special Christmas Eve for hundreds of men and women who call the streets of downtown Jacksonville home.
A special clothing give away was held at Hemming Park this morning.
More than 400 homeless men and women gathered to for the helping hand, including Jesse Nicholson.
This time last year Nicholson was homeless. He credits the group he now volunteers with, Dreams Center for helping him turn his life around.
“At the time didn’t have a wife and a baby. I didn’t care then.”
Nicholson is now the proud father of a baby girl. He has since, devoted his life to helping others.
Dreams Center was one of several groups that gathered at Hemming Park Christmas Eve for the holiday giveaway.
