Closing arguments Monday in ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's fraud trial

(Florida Times-Union) -- Attorneys will make closing arguments in former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s fraud trial Monday, then await the decision of a 12-person jury.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan has scheduled 90 minutes for each side to plead their case, starting at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors will go first, but will leave part of their time for a rebuttal after defense attorney James W. Smith III speaks to jurors.

Those jurors will likely begin deliberating early Monday afternoon, but there’s no firm starting time and no way to know how long they’ll need.

Brown’s indictment charges 22 counts, or separate crimes, and jurors have to reach unanimous decision on each count.

Most of the charges against Brown involve a sham charity, One Door for Education, which Brown helped raise about $833,000 between 2012 and last year. Investigators testified One Door money was the source of part, not all, of $141,000 in cash deposits they said were made to Brown’s bank account between 2009 and 2014.

Brown, who lost reelection last year, was charged in July with conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, endeavoring to obstruct internal revenue laws, filing false tax returns and concealing facts about her income on financial reports she had to file as a member of Congress.



