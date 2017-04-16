Cleveland Police investigating shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland's east side.
The incident occurred on East 93rd Street.
The suspect has been identified as Steve Stephens.
He is described as a 6'1, bald, African American male with a full beard.
Stephens broadcasted the killing on Facebook Live.
He is thought to be driving a cream or white colored SUV.
He is considered armed and dangerous, if seen, call 9-1-1.
