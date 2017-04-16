Cleveland Police investigating shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

(Photo: Facebook)

Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland's east side.

The incident occurred on East 93rd Street.

The suspect has been identified as Steve Stephens.

He is described as a 6'1, bald, African American male with a full beard.

Stephens broadcasted the killing on Facebook Live.

He is thought to be driving a cream or white colored SUV.

He is considered armed and dangerous, if seen, call 9-1-1.

