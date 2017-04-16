WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland Police investigating shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

WKYC 5:18 PM. EDT April 16, 2017

Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland's east side. 

The incident occurred on East 93rd Street. 

The suspect has been identified as Steve Stephens.

He is described as a 6'1, bald, African American male with a full beard. 

Stephens broadcasted the killing on Facebook Live.

He is thought to be driving a cream or white colored SUV.

He is considered armed and dangerous, if seen, call 9-1-1. 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories